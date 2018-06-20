Out British actor Russell Tovey told an Instagram follower that he's no longer dating his fiance Steve Brockman.

Tovey and Brockman, a rugby coach, are thought to have begun dating in 2016. In February, Tovey announced they were engaged.

“Completely unexpected but very, very happy and looking forward to having a proper party to celebrate when back in London,” Tovey told the MailOnline.

When a fan on Instagram asked Tovey whether he was still dating Brockman, Tovey answered: “No, darling.”

Tovey's Instagram account also has fewer photos of Brockman than before.

In 2013, Tovey, who came out as a teenager, took on his first major gay role, playing Kevin in the HBO dramedy Looking. He also played Harry Doyle on the ABC drama Quantico and the voice of gay superhero The Ray on the CW Seed's animated series Freedom Fighters: The Ray.