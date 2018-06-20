Out British actor Russell Tovey told an
Instagram follower that he's no longer dating his fiance Steve
Brockman.
Tovey and Brockman, a rugby coach, are
thought to have begun dating in 2016. In February, Tovey announced
they were engaged.
“Completely unexpected but very, very
happy and looking forward to having a proper party to celebrate when
back in London,” Tovey
told the MailOnline.
When a fan on Instagram asked Tovey
whether he was still dating Brockman, Tovey answered: “No,
darling.”
Tovey's Instagram account also has
fewer photos of Brockman than before.
In 2013, Tovey, who came out as a
teenager, took on his first major gay role, playing Kevin in the HBO
dramedy Looking. He also played Harry Doyle on the ABC drama
Quantico and the voice of gay superhero The Ray on the CW
Seed's animated series Freedom Fighters: The Ray.