In a letter to employees, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine observed June as LGBT Pride month.

“NASA has a unique ability to recruit and retain the finest workforce in the country. If we are to accomplish the awesome and sometimes daunting tasks ahead of us, we must maintain this unique ability,” Bridenstine wrote.

“In June, we recognize that part of this amazing workforce includes members of the LGBT community. You have heard me say it before, but I would like to reinforce that there is a no room for discrimination at NASA based on sexual orientation or gender identity.”

“We are all on a mission to make civilization changing discoveries, and all of us, working together, will continue NASA’s storied legacy,” he added.

LGBT glossy The Advocate said that it had confirmed the authenticity of the letter, which was first shared online by the blog JoeMyGod.

As The Advocate points out, Bridenstine is an outspoken opponent of LGBT rights. As a congressman from Oklahoma, he frequently spoke out against same-sex marriage and even called for the impeachment of former Attorney General Eric Holder after he ceased defending the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in court. He also opposed the Boy Scouts' decision to allow openly gay scouts and the Obama administration's recommendation that public schools allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also issued a statement recognizing LGBT Pride. President Donald Trump has kept mum.

(Related: For second year, Trump fails to recognize LGBT Pride.)