In a letter to employees, NASA
administrator Jim Bridenstine observed June as LGBT Pride month.
“NASA has a unique ability to recruit
and retain the finest workforce in the country. If we are to
accomplish the awesome and sometimes daunting tasks ahead of us, we
must maintain this unique ability,” Bridenstine wrote.
“In June, we recognize that part of
this amazing workforce includes members of the LGBT community. You
have heard me say it before, but I would like to reinforce that there
is a no room for discrimination at NASA based on sexual orientation
or gender identity.”
“We are all on a mission to make
civilization changing discoveries, and all of us, working together,
will continue NASA’s storied legacy,” he added.
LGBT glossy The
Advocate said that it had confirmed the authenticity of the
letter, which was first shared online by the blog JoeMyGod.
As The Advocate points out,
Bridenstine is an outspoken opponent of LGBT rights. As a
congressman from Oklahoma, he frequently spoke out against same-sex
marriage and even called for the impeachment of former Attorney
General Eric Holder after he ceased defending the Defense of Marriage
Act (DOMA) in court. He also opposed the Boy Scouts' decision to
allow openly gay scouts and the Obama administration's recommendation
that public schools allow transgender students to use the bathroom of
their choice.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also
issued a statement recognizing LGBT Pride. President Donald Trump
has kept mum.
