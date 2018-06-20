On Monday, out actor Keiynan Lonsdale
accepted the award for “Best Kiss” at the MTV Movie & TV
Awards.
Lonsdale, 26, who came out bisexual in
an emotional Instagram post last year, plays Abraham “Bram”
Greenfeld in the gay teen romantic comedy Love, Simon. Bram
secretly admires Simon (played by Nick Robinson).
Lonsdale accepted the award on behalf
of himself and his Love, Simon co-star.
“I just want to say to every kid, you
can live your dreams and wear dresses,” Lonsdale said, wearing a
stunning white and gold gown. “You can live your dreams and kiss
the one that you love no matter what gender they are. You can live
your dreams and you can believe in magic. You can live your dreams
and you can be yourself.”