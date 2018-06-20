On Monday, out actor Keiynan Lonsdale accepted the award for “Best Kiss” at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Lonsdale, 26, who came out bisexual in an emotional Instagram post last year, plays Abraham “Bram” Greenfeld in the gay teen romantic comedy Love, Simon. Bram secretly admires Simon (played by Nick Robinson).

(Related: Keiynan Lonsdale says he decided to come out while filming Love, Simon.)

Lonsdale accepted the award on behalf of himself and his Love, Simon co-star.

“I just want to say to every kid, you can live your dreams and wear dresses,” Lonsdale said, wearing a stunning white and gold gown. “You can live your dreams and kiss the one that you love no matter what gender they are. You can live your dreams and you can believe in magic. You can live your dreams and you can be yourself.”