Wilson Phillips is the latest group to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Equality Rocks campaign.

“Equality Rocks is a public engagement campaign featuring prominent musicians – both American and international – who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer equality,” the campaign's website states.

Wilson Phillips is made up of Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson and Chynna Phillips, the daughters of Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys and John and Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & The Papas, respectively.

“Hi, we're Wilson Phillips,” the group says in a video released Monday. “And we are proud to stand for the Human Rights Campaign because equality rocks.”

According to HRC, Wilson Phillips has performed at Pride festivals around the country, including LA Pride, D.C.'s Capital Pride Festival and Gay Days at Disney World.

Other artists who have joined the campaign include Portugal The Man, A Great Big World, Megan Hilty, Daya, Brendon Urie, MUNA, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Neon Trees, Florence and the Machine, Phoenix, Sara Bareilles, Tegan and Sara, Sleater-Kinney and Animal Collective.