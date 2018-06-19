Queer Eye's culture guy Karamo Brown explains in a Yahoo! Lifestyle video how he literally swept fiance Ian Jordan off his feet.

Brown and Jordan got engaged in May.

(Related: Queer Eye's Karamo Brown engaged to director Ian Jordan.)

The couple met in 2010. Brown spotted Jordan as he was walking out of a nightclub in Los Angeles. He playfully came up behind Jordan and scooped him off the ground.

“When I picked him up,” Brown said, “he started hitting my head, saying, 'Put me down!' And when I put him down, he looked at me and said, 'Oh, hey, you can pick me back up.'”

Brown invited Jordan to his birthday party, but when Jordan noticed that his Facebook status was set to “in a relationship,” he decided to skip the party.

“I actually called him, to call him out on the fact that he did not show up,” Brown said.

“And we ended up talking for, like, two hours,” Jordan said.

Brown added that he already knew that he would some day marry Jordan.

(Related: Queer Eye's Karamo Brown wants RuPaul to be his best man at his wedding.)