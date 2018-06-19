Queer Eye's culture guy Karamo
Brown explains in a Yahoo! Lifestyle video how he literally swept
fiance Ian Jordan off his feet.
Brown and Jordan got engaged in May.
The couple met in 2010. Brown spotted
Jordan as he was walking out of a nightclub in Los Angeles. He
playfully came up behind Jordan and scooped him off the ground.
“When I picked him up,” Brown said,
“he started hitting my head, saying, 'Put me down!' And when I put
him down, he looked at me and said, 'Oh, hey, you can pick me back
up.'”
Brown invited Jordan to his birthday
party, but when Jordan noticed that his Facebook status was set to
“in a relationship,” he decided to skip the party.
“I actually called him, to call him
out on the fact that he did not show up,” Brown
said.
“And we ended up talking for, like,
two hours,” Jordan said.
Brown added that he already knew that
he would some day marry Jordan.
