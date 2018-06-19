During a recent television interview,
out actress Holland Taylor gushed about her girlfriend Sarah Paulson.
The 43-year-old Paulson is best known
for her work on the FX anthology series American Horror Story
and American Crime Story. Taylor, 75, is best known for her
portrayal of self-absorbed Evelyn Harper on the CBS sitcom Two and
a Half Men.
The women started dating in 2015.
Appearing on Larry King Now,
Taylor was asked by host Larry King to elaborate on previously
describing Paulson as “the most wonderful thing” in her life.
“Well, it's easy to elaborate by
saying imagine being in love at my time in my life with such [a]
great artist, such a free, independent spirit, such a multi-faceted
[actress],” Taylor
replied.
“She's also so stylish. … But
mainly just as a person. She's a real independent spirit.”
Taylor also discussed coming out
publicly, saying that she was never in.
“I didn't really come out, because I
simply wasn't hiding in the first place. It's a very awkward thing,
particularly for my generation. It's very different if you're 24.
But for my generation, regardless, it would be odd to talk about your
sexual orientation, your sex life in public under any circumstances.
So, it would be nothing that I would be automatically talking about.
But nor was it anything I was lying about, either. I simply wasn't
carrying a sign around,” Taylor said.
Later, during a round of “If You Only
Knew,” when King asked, “Last time you were starstruck?” Taylor
answered, “Every day by Sarah Paulson. Every day.”