In a new interview with Wonderland, actor Amandla Stenberg has come as lesbian.

The 19-year-old Stenberg is best known for playing Rue in The Hunger Games and Madeline Whittier in Everything, Everything.

In 2016, Stenberg came out as non-binary – saying they prefer “they/them” pronouns. In a Teen Vogue interview the same year, Stenberg came out as bisexual. In a later interview, they said that pansexual might be more “accurate.”

Stenberg said that they were “overcome” with a sense of relief at discovering their sexual orientation.

“I was so overcome with this profound sense of relief when I realized that I’m gay – not bi, not pan, but gay – with a romantic love for women,” Stenberg told Wonderland. “All of the things that felt so internally contrary to my truest self were rectified as I unraveled a long web of denial and self deprivation.”

“Like oh, maybe there’s a reason why I kissed my best friends and felt ashamed growing up. Or watched lesbian porn and masturbated (and more) with my friends at sleepovers. Or stifled a scream of horror the first time I saw a penis and had to convince myself with much internal strife that I was enjoying what was going down. Or could only find attraction towards gay men and femme boys who damn near had the sensibility of a woman. Or developed earth-shattering, all-consuming crushes on… GIRLS!” she added.

Stenberg's latest project, The Darkest Minds, opens on August 3.