An estimated 5,000 people attended an
LGBT Pride march on Sunday in Ukraine's capital of Kiev.
According to the AP, the march only
lasted 20 minutes and was repeatedly interrupted by opponents.
Russia's Interfax news agency
reported that far-right radical groups tried to block the march seven
times.
Reuters reported that police in riot
gear detained 56 far-right demonstrators ahead of the march, with
more arrests made during a subsequent altercation.
“Several men who resisted and used
gas canisters against law enforcement officers were detained,” Kiev
police said in a statement.
Protesters claimed that the police had
attacked them with batons and tear gas.
Violence marred Kiev's first LGBT march
in 2015. But events in 2016 and 2017 were largely peaceful thanks to
a substantial police presence.
Ukraine's Interior Ministry estimated
Sunday's crowd at 2,000, while organizers said 6,000 attended.