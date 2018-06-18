An estimated 5,000 people attended an LGBT Pride march on Sunday in Ukraine's capital of Kiev.

According to the AP, the march only lasted 20 minutes and was repeatedly interrupted by opponents.

Russia's Interfax news agency reported that far-right radical groups tried to block the march seven times.

Reuters reported that police in riot gear detained 56 far-right demonstrators ahead of the march, with more arrests made during a subsequent altercation.

“Several men who resisted and used gas canisters against law enforcement officers were detained,” Kiev police said in a statement.

Protesters claimed that the police had attacked them with batons and tear gas.

Violence marred Kiev's first LGBT march in 2015. But events in 2016 and 2017 were largely peaceful thanks to a substantial police presence.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry estimated Sunday's crowd at 2,000, while organizers said 6,000 attended.