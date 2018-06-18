Speaking Saturday at a forum on Catholic families, Pope Francis said that only heterosexual couples can form a family.

“It is painful to say this today: People speak of varied families, of various kinds of family,” but “the family [as] man and woman in the image of God is the only one,” Francis is quoted as saying by the ANSA news agency.

The pope also condemned abortion – using a Nazi comparison – and praised the “sanctity” of women who forgive their cheating husbands.

“Many women – but even men sometimes do it [with wives] – wait in silence, looking the other way, waiting for their husband to become faithful again.” This is “the sanctity that forgives all out of love,” Francis said.

On abortion, he said: “In the last century, the entire world was scandalized by what the Nazis did to ensure the purity of the race. Today we do the same, but with white gloves.”

The leader of the world's 1.3 billion Roman Catholics has previously said “who am I to judge?” about gay men and lesbians. Most recently, Pope Francis reportedly told a gay man that God loves him, but he's also denounced gender confirmation surgery for transgender people.