Queen Elizabeth's cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten will marry his partner later this summer, marking the British royal family's first-ever gay wedding.

According to The Daily Mail, Mountbatten and James Coyle will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony at a private chapel on his country estate in Devon.

Mountbatten came out in 2016, years after he and his ex-wife Penny Mountbatten had divorced. He'll walk down the aisle escorted by his ex-wife. Their three daughters had the idea for her to give her ex-husband away, Penny said.

“It makes me feel quite emotional,” Penny Mountbatten said of her role in the wedding. “I'm really very touched.”

Mountbatten said that he didn't feel like he needed to marry but “really wanted to do it for James.”

“James hasn't had the stable life I have,” he said, his fiance by his side. “I want to be able to give you that,” he told Coyle.

Mountbatten explained that there was no proposal, “just an acceptance of this great love.”

He added that he never came out to his parents.

“Where I grew up, gay men were called poofs, queers, everything derogatory under the sun,” Mountbatten said. “I never thought this would happen. It's brilliant, but I never thought I'd marry a man.”