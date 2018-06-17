Utah Governor Gary Herbert has thanked a man credited with stopping an anti-gay mob.

The incident happened after Salt Lake City's Pride festival. The mob shouted homophobic slurs as they chased a gay couple into a downtown ice cream shop, where Terrance Mannery was working. When Mannery tried to block the mob from entering the store, the mob attacked him. He suffered a cut on his face.

Detective Greg Wilking said that the incident occurred at around 10:30 PM on Sunday, June 10. He said that a group of between seven and 15 men approached the male couple from an alley.

Herbert said on Twitter that he had met Mannery and called him a local hero.

“Had the pleasure of meeting Terrance Mannery, a local hero from the incident @utahpridefest, tonight,” Herbert tweeted. “Thank you for coming to the defense of others, for supporting members of the LGBTQ+ community when they were in peril, and for making Utah a better place for everyone.”

The Utah Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (UGLCC) is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.