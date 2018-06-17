Actor Samuel L. Jackson has come under
fire for sending an alleged homophobic birthday tweet to President
Donald Trump.
Trump celebrated his 72nd
birthday on Friday.
The 69-year-old Jackson, who has
appeared in over 100 films, tweeted a birthday wish to the president
that included happy clown and turd emojis.
“Must have been a party at The White
House, Mitch, Paul, Rudy & others were spotted wearing knee pads
& carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday,” Jackson
captioned a photo of a tin of mints called “After Dick Mints”
with the tagline “Going down?” (The real product is available in
stores that carry novelty items.)
According to Deadline
Hollywood, actor Adam Baldwin (Firefly) asked, “Gay
shaming?” then deleted his message.
“Did you and Joy Reid get hacked by
the same person?” asked another user, a reference to the MSNBC host
who claimed that homophobic posts on her blog were the result of
being hacked.
(Related: Joy
Reid apologizes for “hurtful” posts; Says she didn't write
anti-gay comments.)
Yet another Twitter user forwarded the
tweet to Capital One and asked the credit card company whether it
stood by its spokesperson.