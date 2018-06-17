Actor Samuel L. Jackson has come under fire for sending an alleged homophobic birthday tweet to President Donald Trump.

Trump celebrated his 72nd birthday on Friday.

The 69-year-old Jackson, who has appeared in over 100 films, tweeted a birthday wish to the president that included happy clown and turd emojis.

“Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch, Paul, Rudy & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday,” Jackson captioned a photo of a tin of mints called “After Dick Mints” with the tagline “Going down?” (The real product is available in stores that carry novelty items.)

According to Deadline Hollywood, actor Adam Baldwin (Firefly) asked, “Gay shaming?” then deleted his message.

“Did you and Joy Reid get hacked by the same person?” asked another user, a reference to the MSNBC host who claimed that homophobic posts on her blog were the result of being hacked.

Yet another Twitter user forwarded the tweet to Capital One and asked the credit card company whether it stood by its spokesperson.