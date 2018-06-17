Police in Portland, Oregon on Saturday
broke up a standoff between preachers and revelers attending the
city's annual Pride festival.
Portland's annual festival takes place
at Tom McCall Waterfront Park directly following its annual parade.
@PDXAlerts, which sends tweets based on
local police and fire dispatch calls, alerted followers to the
incident.
“Portland – Police to Waterford
Park – report of a group of protesters confronting people at the
Pride Festival – somebody has sprayed mace,” the account tweeted.
In another message, @PDXAlerts wrote
that a caller said that protesters were “macing everything.”
“Pride Festival Update – callers
reporting they're hiding in a circle under a large pride flag –
Arriving officers reporting a 'standoff' between preachers and the
festival crowd,” a second tweet announced about an hour later.
Raw
Story posted video from the scene from Samantha
Wallschlaeger. In the video, police are seen escorting the
protesters as a crowd waves goodbye.
“The cops made the church protesters
leave Portland Pride,” Wallschlaeger tweeted.