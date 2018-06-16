A federal judge on Friday denied yet another attempt by the Trump administration to implement its plan to bar transgender people from serving openly in the U.S. military.

The government had asked Judge Marsha Pechman of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington to stay her preliminary injunction granted in December 2017 as the administration pursues an appeal.

In denying the government's request, Pechman cited testimony offered by military leaders in April before a Senate committee.

Army Chief of Staff General Mark Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee that there have been “precisely zero” reports of problems with unit cohesion, discipline and morale related to openly transgender troops, while Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson remarked “steady as she goes.”

“As this testimony makes clear, Defendants' hypothetical and conclusory claims are unsupported by evidence and do not establish a likelihood of irreparable harm,” Pechman wrote. “The status quo shall remain 'steady as she goes,' and the preliminary injunction shall remain in full force and effect nationwide.”

Pechman first halted implementation of the ban in a December ruling, saying that the policy “is likely unconstitutional.”

The case is expected to go to trial in April 2019.

Plaintiffs in the case, nine transgender people who are serving or wish to serve in the military, three groups and the state of Washington, are represented by Lambda Legal and OutServe-SLDN.

“Yet again, the Trump Administration has tried to implement and expedite discrimination, and yet again, the court has said no,” Lambda Legal senior attorney Peter Renn said in a statement. “You would think the administration would get tired of all the losing, and more importantly, would read the writing on the wall and abandon this discriminatory and harmful scheme to prevent brave and qualified transgender people from serving their country.”