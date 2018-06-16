Leah Remini will play a conservative lesbian in an upcoming Fox comedy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled comedy pilot is from Rob McElhenney and Rob Rosell, the team behind FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

(Related: Rob McElhenney: Pro-gay marriage, raised in a gay family.)

In the show, Remini will play Jean, who is raising two sons with her wife Betty and her ex-husband Richie, who lives in the garage. The family lives in Middle America and Jean considers herself a conservative.

“The effort is in contention for a midseason – or beyond – order at Fox, which continues to develop off-cycle as broadcast networks look to year-round development,” the outlet reported.

In May, CBS canceled Kevin Can Wait – which reunited Remini with her King of Queens co-star Kevin James in the show's second season.