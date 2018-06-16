Leah Remini will play a conservative
lesbian in an upcoming Fox comedy.
According to The Hollywood Reporter,
the untitled comedy pilot is from Rob McElhenney and Rob Rosell, the
team behind FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
(Related: Rob
McElhenney: Pro-gay marriage, raised in a gay family.)
In the show, Remini will play Jean, who
is raising two sons with her wife Betty and her ex-husband Richie,
who lives in the garage. The family lives in Middle America and Jean
considers herself a conservative.
“The effort is in contention for a
midseason – or beyond – order at Fox, which continues to develop
off-cycle as broadcast networks look to year-round development,”
the
outlet reported.
In May, CBS canceled Kevin Can Wait
– which reunited Remini with her King of Queens co-star
Kevin James in the show's second season.