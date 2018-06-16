Queer Eye's culture guy Karamo Brown has revealed that he's getting married in Palm Springs and wants RuPaul to be his best man.

Brown got engaged to director Ian Jordan in May.

(Related: Queer Eye's Karamo Brown engaged to director Ian Jordan.)

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Brown said that his wedding would rival the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“I want a big wedding,” Brown said. “You think the royals did it? Meghan Markle ain't going to have nothing on this event.”

When asked if he was a groomzilla, Brown answered, “Yes.”

“Because I have been planning this wedding [since] before I got engaged. But I'm a groomzilla because I want everyone to have a good time. So, the event really is not about me. It's about my partner, my kids, our families, our friends,” Brown explained.

Brown said that he and Jordan have picked a date for their nuptials and rented the Merv Griffin Estate, a 39 acre equestrian property located near Palm Springs in the heart of the Coachella Valley.

When asked if RuPaul, host of RuPaul's Drag Race, would attend, Brown invited RuPaul to be his best man.

“Listen, RuPaul, we have never met. You have influenced me since I was 12 years old and you had your talk show back in the day on VH1. I would love for you to join me at my wedding. Listen, I want you right next to me. I will kick my best friend out of the way if RuPaul wants to stand next to me as my best man,” Brown said.

Queer Eye season two is now streaming on Netflix.