South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will marry his fiance Chasten Glezman on Saturday.

According to the AP, Buttigieg and Glezman, a teacher, will tie the knot at the Cathedral of Saint James Episcopal church. The 4 PM ceremony will be streamed live on the church's YouTube account.

Buttigieg, 35, announced he was engaged in a Facebook post in December.

“He said yes!” Buttigieg wrote. “Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with Chasten Glezman.”

Buttigieg came out gay in a June, 2015 op-ed. He explained at the time that he struggled with his sexuality and considered it a personal matter.

Buttigieg, a Democrat now in his second term as mayor, became the youngest mayor of a U.S. city with at least 100,000 residents when he first took office in 2011.

