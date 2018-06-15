South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete
Buttigieg will marry his fiance Chasten Glezman on Saturday.
According to the AP, Buttigieg and
Glezman, a teacher, will tie the knot at the Cathedral of Saint James
Episcopal church. The 4 PM ceremony will be streamed live on the
church's YouTube account.
Buttigieg, 35, announced he was engaged
in a Facebook post in December.
“He said yes!” Buttigieg wrote.
“Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with Chasten Glezman.”
Buttigieg came out gay in a June, 2015
op-ed. He explained at the time that he struggled with his sexuality
and considered it a personal matter.
Buttigieg, a Democrat now in his second
term as mayor, became the youngest mayor of a U.S. city with at least
100,000 residents when he first took office in 2011.
