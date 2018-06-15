Singer-songwriter Troye Sivan covers
Billboard's first-ever Pride issue.
The 23-year-old Sivan drops his
sophomore album Bloom on August 31. He also appears in the
upcoming LGBT drama Boy, Erased, which arrives in theaters in
September.
In the issue, Sivan, who grew up in
Perth, Australia, talked about having a relationship with an older
man at the age of 17 and writing a song about it.
“I’m worried because I don’t want
to ever come across that I’m condoning that or anything like it,”
Sivan
said. “But I felt, greater than all of those worries, a
responsibility to tell that true story – of the curious gay kid who
puts himself in some kind of shady situation to find a connection,
like all of us crave.”
Billboard described Sivan as
“the embodiment of an emerging mainstream culture.”
“I do feel a little bit like a guinea
pig sometimes,” he said. “That the world or the press or whatever
is sort of using me and a bunch of other young people right now as
education points, [like] we’re teaching the world about all of
these different things.”
