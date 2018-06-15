Singer-songwriter Troye Sivan covers Billboard's first-ever Pride issue.

The 23-year-old Sivan drops his sophomore album Bloom on August 31. He also appears in the upcoming LGBT drama Boy, Erased, which arrives in theaters in September.

In the issue, Sivan, who grew up in Perth, Australia, talked about having a relationship with an older man at the age of 17 and writing a song about it.

“I’m worried because I don’t want to ever come across that I’m condoning that or anything like it,” Sivan said. “But I felt, greater than all of those worries, a responsibility to tell that true story – of the curious gay kid who puts himself in some kind of shady situation to find a connection, like all of us crave.”

Billboard described Sivan as “the embodiment of an emerging mainstream culture.”

“I do feel a little bit like a guinea pig sometimes,” he said. “That the world or the press or whatever is sort of using me and a bunch of other young people right now as education points, [like] we’re teaching the world about all of these different things.”

