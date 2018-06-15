Out actor Tab Hunter says in an op-ed that he never got to say goodbye to Anthony Perkins.

Hunter's secret love affair with Perkins, recounted by Hunter in his 2005 memoir Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making of a Movie Star, is the subject of an upcoming film, titled Tab & Tony.

In his memoir, Hunter, who turns 87 on July 11, recollects affairs he had with Hollywood star Anthony Perkins (Psycho) and figure skater Ronnie Robertson, and how he met Alan Glaser, his partner of over 35 years.

Perkins died in 1992 at the age of 60 in Los Angeles of AIDS-related pneumonia.

Hunter said that he was introduced to Perkins by a friend.

“We just chatted and got on and soon we were starting to see each other,” Hunter said.

Hunter said that Paramount executives told Perkins he could no longer see Hunter.

“Despite the opposition we did continue seeing each other. I remember one summer we took a little beach house with his family and friends. It was quite wonderful. But it was always out of the public eye,” Hunter said.

The relationship fizzled after Perkins got Paramount to buy a movie that Hunter was working on at Warner Brothers.

“It made a difference to our relationship. I felt betrayed; I was really disappointed by that,” he said. “It was sort of the straw that broke the camel’s back. We sort of separated. I guess we just outgrew each other and then we lost touch for a while.”

Perkins married Berinthia “Berry” Berenson in 1973. They had two children.

“When he died, it was very sudden. I heard that he was ill, I called and was told he’d just passed away. I never got the chance to see him again,” Hunter said.