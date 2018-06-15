Queer Eye's grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness says in a new interview that LGBT Pride is about remembering those who came before us.

Speaking with TIME, Van Ness was asked how he got into hair and styling.

“My family was really big on college and it was hard for them to stomach that I was going to be a hairdresser,” Van Ness answered. “But I knew I wanted to do hair from the age of three, when I saw these cabana girls with fierce hats at the concession stand at the pool where I grew up. Once I learned how to do finger waves I was like, 'I’m obsessed, Mommy loves this, I just want to learn more.'”

“June is Pride month. What does pride mean to you?”

“I think it is really a celebration of all those who have come before us and made it possible to celebrate our brothers and sisters who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS and fought so hard for us to be visible. It’s a time for us to celebrate the people who literally laid down their lives for us to be safe. Do we get to make out topless and go on parades? Yes, but pride is so much more than that,” Van Ness said.

The second season of Queer Eye arrived today on Netflix.

