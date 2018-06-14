Voters in Trenton, New Jersey have picked Assemblyman Reed Gusciora, an openly gay man, as mayor.

Gusciora, who came out in 2006 to become New Jersey's first out legislator, beat out Paul Perez by 355 votes in a runoff election.

“I was in the West Ward at Grace Community Church and this 80-year-old woman, she goes, 'I can care less what you do in your bedroom. I want these potholes fixed,'” Gusciora told The Trentonian.

As a Democratic member of the General Assembly, Gusciora, 58, co-sponsored a bill that sought to extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples. Republican Governor Chris Christie vetoed the legislation. Gay couples began marrying in New Jersey after the state's highest court struck down the state's ban in 2013.

In its 2013 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, ranked New Jersey's capital as the least gay-friendly city in the state.