Out writer-comedian-actress Fortune
Feimster says Stockard Channing played a major role in her coming out
lesbian.
The 37-year-old Feimster is best known
for playing Colette on The Mindy Project and her appearances
on After Lately and Chelsea Lately, the late night
comedy talk show hosted by Chelsea Handler. The currently plays
Sarah-Beth in the comedy film Social Animals.
Appearing on Larry King Now,
Feimster said that growing up in the small city of Belmont, North
Carolina might have influenced her decision not to come out until 25.
“How did your parents handle it?”
host Larry King asked.
“My parents were great,” Feimster
answered, adding that her mother is “very active” in the gay
community.
When King asked what Channing had to do
with her coming out, Feimster said that she was influenced by one of
her performances.
“I watched a Lifetime movie. This
young girl on this movie realized she was gay, and Stockard Channing
played her mom. And at first her mom was like, 'Boo.' And then by
the end of the movie her mom was like, 'Yay.' That was basically the
movie.”
“And I said for the first time out
loud that I'm gay. I don't know what it was about that movie that
made me say that,” she added.
That film was The Truth About Jane,
which also starred Ellen Muth as Jane and RuPaul, the host of
RuPaul's Drag Race, as Jimmy.