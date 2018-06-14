Out writer-comedian-actress Fortune Feimster says Stockard Channing played a major role in her coming out lesbian.

The 37-year-old Feimster is best known for playing Colette on The Mindy Project and her appearances on After Lately and Chelsea Lately, the late night comedy talk show hosted by Chelsea Handler. The currently plays Sarah-Beth in the comedy film Social Animals.

Appearing on Larry King Now, Feimster said that growing up in the small city of Belmont, North Carolina might have influenced her decision not to come out until 25.

“How did your parents handle it?” host Larry King asked.

“My parents were great,” Feimster answered, adding that her mother is “very active” in the gay community.

When King asked what Channing had to do with her coming out, Feimster said that she was influenced by one of her performances.

“I watched a Lifetime movie. This young girl on this movie realized she was gay, and Stockard Channing played her mom. And at first her mom was like, 'Boo.' And then by the end of the movie her mom was like, 'Yay.' That was basically the movie.”

“And I said for the first time out loud that I'm gay. I don't know what it was about that movie that made me say that,” she added.

That film was The Truth About Jane, which also starred Ellen Muth as Jane and RuPaul, the host of RuPaul's Drag Race, as Jimmy.