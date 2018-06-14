VH1 on Wednesday announced that it was
renewing RuPaul's Drag Race and its aftershow RuPaul's Drag
Race: Untucked.
“After ten sickening seasons, the
Drag Race phenomenon is just getting started,” RuPaul
Charles, host of the reality series, said in a press release. “I
want to thank VH1 for providing this amazing platform for a whole new
generation of super talented drag queens.”
Pamela Post, a vice president at VH1,
added: “We are thrilled that Drag Race will continue to lead
the conversation of inclusion and diversity as the show embarks on
its eleventh season. It's unprecedented for a show to continue to
grow on the scale that Drag Race has, and it's just the
beginning.”
Drag Race has received 10 Emmy
nominations, with host RuPaul winning outstanding reality host in
2016 and 2017.
VH1 will air the season 10 finale of
RuPaul's Drag Race on Thursday, June 28.