VH1 on Wednesday announced that it was renewing RuPaul's Drag Race and its aftershow RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked.

“After ten sickening seasons, the Drag Race phenomenon is just getting started,” RuPaul Charles, host of the reality series, said in a press release. “I want to thank VH1 for providing this amazing platform for a whole new generation of super talented drag queens.”

Pamela Post, a vice president at VH1, added: “We are thrilled that Drag Race will continue to lead the conversation of inclusion and diversity as the show embarks on its eleventh season. It's unprecedented for a show to continue to grow on the scale that Drag Race has, and it's just the beginning.”

Drag Race has received 10 Emmy nominations, with host RuPaul winning outstanding reality host in 2016 and 2017.

VH1 will air the season 10 finale of RuPaul's Drag Race on Thursday, June 28.