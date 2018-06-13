A California bill that seeks to limit the selling or advertising of therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender people advanced in the Senate on Tuesday.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

California was the first state in the nation to prohibit such therapies to minors. Thirteen states and the District of Columbia have enacted similar bans. (Delaware is set to become the 15th state.)

An earlier version of the bill cleared the Assembly in April. The Senate Judiciary committee approved the measure on Tuesday.

According to the AP, more than 350 people rallied at the state Capitol to oppose passage of the bill.

One of the protesters said that the therapy helped him alter his sexual orientation.

“I did not want to be gay,” Jim Doman, a pastor who has a wife and children, said. “Please do not take away professional help programs that have helped people like me.”

Assemblyman's Even Low's bill would make it clear that such therapies run afoul of state consumer laws. Low, an openly gay Democrat, has said the practice is ineffective and harmful.

Senator Scott Wiener, an openly gay Democrat from San Francisco, called the practice “psychological torture.”

“There are people who want to erase people like me,” he said. “It is shocking in some ways that in 2018 this is still happening.”

