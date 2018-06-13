In accepting an award on Monday, Lena Waithe offered a powerful message to LGBT youth.

The 34-year-old screenwriter, producer and actor was honored with the The Trevor Project's Hero Award. The Trevor Project runs the nation's only 24-hour suicide hotline for LGBT youth.

Dear White People creator Justin Simien presented Waithe with her award.

“Too often gay stories are steeped in tragedy,” Waithe told the crowd. “Too often queer stories are told by people that aren't even in the queer community. Our trials and tribulations are often exploited by Hollywood just to make a buck.”

“I believe we must handle these images with care, not in a way that makes all queer people seem perfect, but it's our job to make sure all queer people are portrayed as human. Our youth deserve to know that they weren't born to be perfect. They were born to be whole.”

Waithe won a GLAAD Media Award for writing and starring in an episode of Netflix's Master of None. In the episode, Waithe's character is seen growing into her sexuality over the course of twenty Thanksgiving celebrations.