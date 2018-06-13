Several events were held across the nation to mark two years since the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Forty-nine people died and dozens were wounded at the now-shuttered gay nightclub when a lone gunman opened fire on June 12, 2016.

A die-in protest calling for greater gun control was held Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Dozens of protesters, mostly students, spoke about how gun violence has affected their lives, USA Today reported.

The names of the people who died during the 2016 massacre were read aloud and roses were laid on the grassy lawn overlooking the Washington Monument.

At the time, the Pulse shooting was the deadliest in the United States.

On Monday, Pulse survivors were joined by survivors of the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida for a rally at Orlando City Hall.

Organizers of the Pulse Rally to Honor Them with Action said they would remember the Pulse victims by booting out politicians who oppose gun-control measures and LGBT protections.

Maria Wright, the mother of Pulse victim Jerry Wright, spoke of how she and her husband lost their son to gun violence.

“My beloved son and 48 others … were ripped from our lives,” Wright said. “But it is becoming so commonplace, we're beginning to accept it as normal. It is not normal for our children to die while they sit at school, eat at a restaurant, pray in church, listen to music at a concert or dance in a club.”

“And we must let our leaders know that we expect better,” she added.

On Tuesday, roughly 50 people gathered on the steps of the Old Capitol in Tallahassee to remember those who lost their lives in Orlando, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.