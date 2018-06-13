Entertainment journalist Marc Malkin
has come out as HIV-positive.
Malkin announced his status after
completing his first AIDS/LifeCycle ride over the weekend. LifeCycle
is a grueling 7-day, 545-mile bike ride from San Francisco to Los
Angeles. The annual event raises much needed funds for the San
Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. A record
$16.6 million was raised this year.
“I am back home,” Malkin captioned
a photo of himself on a bike with his husband Fabian by his side on
Instagram.
“Back home after riding my first @aidslifecycle.”
‘The ride has left me with many
things, but probably the biggest gift I have received is the
inspiration to live my truth. On this beautiful day of LGBTQ pride, I
have something to say for the first time in such a public forum. I am
HIV-positive.”
Malkin said that he was diagnosed nine
years ago.
“In short, I lived much of my
thirties in confusion, depression and a search to find myself. I
partied too much. I struggled with crystal meth. … Today, I am
sober and living with HIV.”
“Visibility matters. … So, here I
am celebrating LGBTQ pride and honoring my Uncle David and my Uncle
Arthur by standing up and saying, 'I am HIV-positive,'” he added, a
reference to two of his uncles who died of AIDS.