Entertainment journalist Marc Malkin has come out as HIV-positive.

Malkin announced his status after completing his first AIDS/LifeCycle ride over the weekend. LifeCycle is a grueling 7-day, 545-mile bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles. The annual event raises much needed funds for the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. A record $16.6 million was raised this year.

“I am back home,” Malkin captioned a photo of himself on a bike with his husband Fabian by his side on Instagram. “Back home after riding my first @aidslifecycle.”

‘The ride has left me with many things, but probably the biggest gift I have received is the inspiration to live my truth. On this beautiful day of LGBTQ pride, I have something to say for the first time in such a public forum. I am HIV-positive.”

Malkin said that he was diagnosed nine years ago.

“In short, I lived much of my thirties in confusion, depression and a search to find myself. I partied too much. I struggled with crystal meth. … Today, I am sober and living with HIV.”

“Visibility matters. … So, here I am celebrating LGBTQ pride and honoring my Uncle David and my Uncle Arthur by standing up and saying, 'I am HIV-positive,'” he added, a reference to two of his uncles who died of AIDS.