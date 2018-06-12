Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida performed “Seasons of Love” from the hit Broadway musical Rent during Sunday's Tony Awards.

The students' teacher, Melody Herzfeld, the drama department director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, received this year's Excellence in Theater Education Award from the Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University.

A 15-year teaching veteran, Herzfeld hid with more than 60 of her students in her classroom as a former student opened fire in the school, killing 17 students and faculty members and injuring more than a dozen.

Appearing on TODAY, Herzfeld said that February's massacre continues to haunt her and her students.

“Even just being invited here brings all of that back again, when it's just gone away, for a little while and given us a break,” she said on the morning show. “And then it gets a little emotional again. It's not easy. It's very hard to take any of it.”

The student's moving performance left many in the audience in tears, and earned the students a standing ovation.

Angels in America won several awards at Sunday's ceremony, including acting awards for Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane, both of whom hit political notes in their acceptance speeches.