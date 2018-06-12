Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye's
food and wine guy, has paid tribute to celebrity chef Anthony
Bourdain.
Bourdain, 61, was found dead in his
hotel room in France on Friday. It is believed that the host of
CNN's travel show Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown took his own
life.
In an Instagram post, Porowski
described Bourdain as his “idol.”
Porowski captioned a photo of Bourdain
with a quote from the chef – “There is no lying in the kitchen.
And no God.” – then added, “A rebel. My idol. RIP.”
He continued in a tweet: “I am
shocked and deeply saddened. RIP to a father, partner, chef, writer,
and incredibly talented man. @Bourdain Prayers for his loved ones.”
In 2014, Bourdain
filmed a 1-minute video in support of same-sex marriage.
Other celebrities who have mourned
Bourdain's loss include Nigella Lawson, Josh Brolin and Chrissy
Teigen.
