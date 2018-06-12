Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye's food and wine guy, has paid tribute to celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.

Bourdain, 61, was found dead in his hotel room in France on Friday. It is believed that the host of CNN's travel show Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown took his own life.

In an Instagram post, Porowski described Bourdain as his “idol.”

Porowski captioned a photo of Bourdain with a quote from the chef – “There is no lying in the kitchen. And no God.” – then added, “A rebel. My idol. RIP.”

He continued in a tweet: “I am shocked and deeply saddened. RIP to a father, partner, chef, writer, and incredibly talented man. @Bourdain Prayers for his loved ones.”

In 2014, Bourdain filmed a 1-minute video in support of same-sex marriage.

Other celebrities who have mourned Bourdain's loss include Nigella Lawson, Josh Brolin and Chrissy Teigen.

