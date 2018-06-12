In a recent interview, Ricky Martin talked about coming out, saying being gay is a “very special thing.”

Martin came out gay on social media in 2010 after years of denying rumors about his sexuality. In January, Martin revealed he's married to conceptual artist Jwan Yosef. Together they are raising twin boys Matteo and Valentino, who turn 10 in August.

Appearing on ABC's Popcorn with Peter Travers, Martin said that being gay makes him “a stronger person.”

“I don't know, my kids are too young, but I wish they were gay,” he said. “It is a very special thing. The sensitivity, the way I see now, that I don't have to hide in any way, shape or form. I see colors. And then you see the rainbow. I understand why the symbol is the rainbow. It's just real. Everything is tangible. It makes me a stronger person.”

“I always say this, I wish I could come out again. Because it felt amazing. That moment when I wrote the letter and I posted it on twitter, and I pressed send. The freedom, the feeling of liberation was so powerful, that’s what I mean by saying I wish I could come out again because it just felt amazing. And then after that, people coming to me and saying thank you so much for coming out. Because of you I understand my father better. I understand my sister better. So it’s an important thing to do."

“For those out there that are struggling with their identity, everything is going to be fine,” he added. “Just be yourself. Love yourself.”

Martin currently plays fashion designer Gianni Versace's partner Antonio D'Amico in FX's American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

