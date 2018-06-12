In a recent interview, Ricky Martin
talked about coming out, saying being gay is a “very special
thing.”
Martin came out gay on social media in
2010 after years of denying rumors about his sexuality. In January,
Martin revealed he's married to conceptual artist Jwan Yosef.
Together they are raising twin boys Matteo and Valentino, who turn 10
in August.
Appearing on ABC's Popcorn with
Peter Travers, Martin said that being gay makes him “a stronger
person.”
“I don't know, my kids are too young,
but I wish they were gay,” he said. “It is a very special thing.
The sensitivity, the way I see now, that I don't have to hide in any
way, shape or form. I see colors. And then you see the rainbow. I
understand why the symbol is the rainbow. It's just real.
Everything is tangible. It makes me a stronger person.”
“I always say this, I wish I could
come out again. Because it felt amazing. That moment when I wrote the
letter and I posted it on twitter, and I pressed send. The freedom,
the feeling of liberation was so powerful, that’s what I mean by
saying I wish I could come out again because it just felt amazing.
And then after that, people coming to me and saying thank you so much
for coming out. Because of you I understand my father better. I
understand my sister better. So it’s an important thing to do."
“For those out there that are
struggling with their identity, everything is going to be fine,” he
added. “Just be yourself. Love yourself.”
Martin currently plays fashion designer
Gianni Versace's partner Antonio D'Amico in FX's American Crime
Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.
(Related: Ricky
Martin: What killed Gianni Versace was homophobia.)