Vancouver city councilors on Wednesday voted unanimously to ban therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, becoming the first municipality in Canada to do so.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

Similar bans have been approved in the Canadian states of Ontario and Manitoba.

A last-minute amendment by Councilor George Affleck altered the bylaw to include adults, not only minors as originally written.

Resident Peter Gajdics survived half a dozen years of such treatment and lobbied for the ban.

“I feel victorious,” Gajdics told StarMetro Vancouver. “I actually didn't think it was going to happen; I kept thinking something was going to get in the way. This is huge for Vancouver to take this position.”

“I was overwhelmed and thrilled that they changed it from minors to adults. I had wanted it to be adults cause I was an adult when it happened to me,” he added.

In the United States, 14 states plus the District of Columbia have banned such therapies to minors. California has introduced a bill that would extend its ban to adults.

