Thousands attended LGBT Pride parades
this weekend in Warsaw, Poland and Bucharest, Romania.
According to the
AP, a “party-like atmosphere” prevailed in Warsaw.
Michal Niepielski, who attended
Saturday's parade, said: “The worse the political atmosphere, the
better the atmosphere at the parade.”
In Romania, attendees celebrated an
European Union finding that all EU states must recognize the
marriages of same-sex couples. Plaintiffs in the case were a
Romanian man who married his American husband in Brussels in 2010.
(Related: EU
court: Member states must recognize marriages of gay couples.)
Romania and Poland are among the six EU
nations where gay and lesbian couples can neither marry nor enter a
civil partnership. The other countries include Slovakia, Bulgaria,
Lithuania and Latvia.
Poland is expected to host 12 Pride
marches this year, including five in cities holding them for the
first time.