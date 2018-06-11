Out actor Nathan Lane on Sunday won his third Tony Award for his portrayal of Roy Cohn in the Broadway revival of Tony Kushner's AIDS drama Angels in America.

Angels took home the award for best revival of a play.

In accepting the award on behalf of the show, Kushner called on people to vote in the midterms.

“[We have] 21 weeks to save our democracy, to heal our country and heal our planet,” he said. “And then what kind of homosexual would I be if I didn't say it's June 10 – happy birthday, Judy Garland. Bye!”

Lane also hit a political note, saying that Angels is “still speaking to us as powerfully as ever in the midst of such political insanity.”

Speaking with the AP on the red carpet, Lane talked about his character in the play, Roy Cohn, a closeted gay man who represented President Donald Trump during his early business career. Cohn died of complications from AIDS shortly after he was disbarred in 1986.

“You know some of the things he says in the play might sound familiar,” Lane said. “Roy has a lot to answer for. He's sort of the Dr. Frankenstein to the monster we have in the White House.”

Andrew Garfield also won an acting award for his work in the play.

(Related: Andrew Garfield thanks LGBT community in Tony speech; knocks Trump.)