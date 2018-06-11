Out actor Nathan Lane on Sunday won his
third Tony Award for his portrayal of Roy Cohn in the Broadway
revival of Tony Kushner's AIDS drama Angels in America.
Angels took home the award for
best revival of a play.
In accepting the award on behalf of the
show, Kushner called on people to vote in the midterms.
“[We have] 21 weeks to save our
democracy, to heal our country and heal our planet,” he said. “And
then what kind of homosexual would I be if I didn't say it's June 10
– happy birthday, Judy Garland. Bye!”
Lane also hit a political note, saying
that Angels is “still speaking to us as powerfully as ever
in the midst of such political insanity.”
Speaking with the AP on the red carpet,
Lane talked about his character in the play, Roy Cohn, a closeted gay
man who represented President Donald Trump during his early business
career. Cohn died of complications from AIDS shortly after he was
disbarred in 1986.
“You know some of the things he says
in the play might sound familiar,” Lane
said. “Roy has a lot to answer for. He's sort of the Dr.
Frankenstein to the monster we have in the White House.”
Andrew Garfield also won an acting
award for his work in the play.
(Related: Andrew
Garfield thanks LGBT community in Tony speech; knocks Trump.)