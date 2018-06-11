In accepting the Tony Award for best leading actor in a play on Sunday, Andrew Garfield thanked the LGBT community.

Garfield was recognized for his portrayal of Prior Walter in the AIDS drama Angels in America.

"It is the profound privilege of my life to play Prior Walter in 'Angels in America' because he represents the purest spirit of humanity and especially that of the LGBTQ community," Garfield said in accepting his award. "It is that spirit that says no to oppression, it is a spirit that says no to bigotry, no to shame, no to exclusion. It is a spirit that says we were all made perfectly and we all belong. So I dedicate this award to the countless LGBTQ who have fought and died to protect that spirit. To protect that message for the right to live and love as we are created to. We are all sacred.”

“Let's just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked!" he said, referring to the recent Supreme Court ruling that sided with a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a gay couple.

Speaking backstage, Garfield said that Angels “is so very important” now because President Donald Trump “is the antithesis of the values of the play, of the arts generally.”

Out actor Nathan Lane also won an acting award for his work in the play.

