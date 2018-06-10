The comments section of a YouTube Pride
video is teeming with anti-LGBT comments.
The nearly 2-minute video, titled
#ProudToCreate: Pride 2018, celebrates “LGBTQ voices that shape our
world – past, present and future.”
Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon,
singer Janelle Monae, YouTube celebrity Tyler Oakley and singers
Hayley Kiyoto and Mykki Blanco are featured in the video, as well as
music by Big Freedia, DJ Snake and Diplo.
While the video has been viewed more
than 1 million times since its release on Thursday, more than twice
as many people disliked (116,000 as of Saturday) the video as liked
(45,000) it.
“You shouldn't be proud of your
sexuality,” one user wrote. “It's not an accomplishment.”
“Proud to create what? More AIDS?”
another viewer wrote.
“You are proud to create, I am proud
to be straight,” another user wrote.
Others wrote variations of it's okay to
be “white,” “straight,” “homophobic” or “conservative.”
Other commenters chided YouTube for
policies viewed as anti-LGBT, such as demonetizing LGBT creators and
running anti-LGBT ads.
“If you want to elevate the queer
community, maybe stop demonetizing their videos and/or advertising
homophobic organizations on said videos? Practice what you preach,”
one commenter wrote.