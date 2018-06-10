A film about Tab Hunter's secret love affair with Anthony Perkins is in the works at J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, titled Tab & Tony, is inspired by Hunter's 2005 memoir Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making of a Movie Star, in which Hunter recollects being a closeted Hollywood star in the 1950s. A documentary titled Tab Hunter Confidential based on the book premiered in 2015 at South by Southwest (SXSW).

Alan Glaser, who produced Tab Hunter Confidential, is also producing Tab & Tony, along with Abrams, out actor Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) and publicist Neil Koenigsberg.

In his memoir, Hunter, who turns 87 on July 11, recollects affairs he had with Hollywood star Anthony Perkins (Psycho) and figure skater Ronnie Robertson, and how he met Glaser, his partner of over 35 years.

Perkins died in 1992 at the age of 60 in Los Angels of AIDS-related pneumonia.