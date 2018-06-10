A film about Tab Hunter's secret love
affair with Anthony Perkins is in the works at J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot
Productions.
According to The
Hollywood Reporter, the film, titled Tab & Tony,
is inspired by Hunter's 2005 memoir Tab Hunter Confidential: The
Making of a Movie Star, in which Hunter recollects being a
closeted Hollywood star in the 1950s. A documentary titled Tab
Hunter Confidential based on the book premiered in 2015 at South
by Southwest (SXSW).
Alan Glaser, who produced Tab Hunter
Confidential, is also producing Tab & Tony, along with
Abrams, out actor Zachary Quinto (Star Trek) and publicist
Neil Koenigsberg.
In his memoir, Hunter, who turns 87 on
July 11, recollects affairs he had with Hollywood star Anthony
Perkins (Psycho) and figure skater Ronnie Robertson, and how
he met Glaser, his partner of over 35 years.
Perkins died in 1992 at the age of 60
in Los Angels of AIDS-related pneumonia.