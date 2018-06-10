Out candidate Rich Madaleno has released an ad in which he kisses his husband Mark Hodge.

Madaleno, a state senator, is campaigning to be the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor. The Democratic primary is June 26.

The ad, titled Take That, ran Thursday morning in the Washington area on Fox News' Fox & Friends.

“What's the number one way that I piss off Donald Trump and the Republicans?” Madaleno rhetorically asks before kissing Hodge on the steps of their Kensington home.

“Take that, Trump,” he adds.

Madaleno and Hodge are raising two children. They also appear in the ad.

In a press release, the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which backs openly LGBT candidates, said that Madaleno's ad is the first in U.S. history to feature an openly gay candidate kissing his or her spouse.

“At a time when the White House and other anti-LGBTQ politicians are attempting to erase our visibility and roll back our rights, Rich Madaleno is boldly stating he’s proud of his family and will fight for all Marylanders if elected,” said Victory Fund CEO Annise Parker. “Not long ago, out LGBTQ people were unable to run for statewide offices such as governor, but voters now recognize there is an authenticity to LGBTQ leaders rarely found in today’s politicians.”

If elected, Madaleno would become the nation's first openly gay governor.