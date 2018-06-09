New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a
Republican, on Friday signed two pro-LGBT bills into law.
House Bill 1319 adds gender identity to
New Hampshire's anti-discrimination law, while House Bill 587 bans
therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender
identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay
therapy.”
Sununu said that discrimination “runs
contrary” to New Hampshire's “Live Free or Die” motto.
“If the state wants to live up to its
famous motto,” Sununu said, “we must ensure that New Hampshire is
a place where every person, regardless of their background, has an
equal and full opportunity to pursue their dreams and make a better
life for themselves and their families.”
Freedom New Hampshire lobbied for
passage of House Bill 1319, which takes effect on July 8 and
prohibits discrimination in housing, employment and public
accommodations.
“Today, New Hampshire lived up to its
Live Free or Die motto,” Dan Pontoh of Freedom New Hampshire said
in a statement. “We are elated that elected leaders recognized the
need for this law and worked together in a bipartisan effort to get
it passed. We created a strong coalition of business leaders, law
enforcement, elected officials, faith leaders, human rights
advocates, and transgender people and their families, who were able
to move the debate beyond fear to a place of understanding.”
New Hampshire was the last New England
state to add gender identity to its statewide anti-discrimination
law.
Chad Griffin, president of the Human
Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate,
called passage of the law a “giant step forward for LGBTQ
equality.”
"New Hampshire just took a giant
step forward for LGBTQ equality by ensuring transgender people are
explicitly protected under state law from unfair and unjust
discrimination," Griffin said in a statement. "No one
should be fired, evicted, or denied services simply because of who
they are.”
With passage of House Bill 587, New
Hampshire becomes the 14th state to limit so-called
conversion therapy.
HRC said in a statement that such
therapies can lead to “devastating health risks for LGBTQ young
people such as depression, decreased self-esteem, substance abuse,
homelessness and even suicidal behavior.” The organization added
that there is “no credible evidence” that such therapies “can
change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity or
expression.”
Similar legislation has been enacted in
Hawaii, Maryland, Washington, Connecticut, California, Nevada, New
Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New York, Rhode Island, New Mexico
and the District of Columbia. Delaware
Governor John Carney, a Democrat, is expected to sign similar
legislation approved by lawmakers. An increasing number of local
municipalities have also enacted similar protections, particularly in
Florida. In March, Milwaukee
became the first municipality in Wisconsin to enact such a ban.
New Hampshire's ban takes effect on
January 1, 2019.