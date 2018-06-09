New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, on Friday signed two pro-LGBT bills into law.

House Bill 1319 adds gender identity to New Hampshire's anti-discrimination law, while House Bill 587 bans therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

Sununu said that discrimination “runs contrary” to New Hampshire's “Live Free or Die” motto.

“If the state wants to live up to its famous motto,” Sununu said, “we must ensure that New Hampshire is a place where every person, regardless of their background, has an equal and full opportunity to pursue their dreams and make a better life for themselves and their families.”

Freedom New Hampshire lobbied for passage of House Bill 1319, which takes effect on July 8 and prohibits discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations.

“Today, New Hampshire lived up to its Live Free or Die motto,” Dan Pontoh of Freedom New Hampshire said in a statement. “We are elated that elected leaders recognized the need for this law and worked together in a bipartisan effort to get it passed. We created a strong coalition of business leaders, law enforcement, elected officials, faith leaders, human rights advocates, and transgender people and their families, who were able to move the debate beyond fear to a place of understanding.”

New Hampshire was the last New England state to add gender identity to its statewide anti-discrimination law.

Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called passage of the law a “giant step forward for LGBTQ equality.”

"New Hampshire just took a giant step forward for LGBTQ equality by ensuring transgender people are explicitly protected under state law from unfair and unjust discrimination," Griffin said in a statement. "No one should be fired, evicted, or denied services simply because of who they are.”

With passage of House Bill 587, New Hampshire becomes the 14th state to limit so-called conversion therapy.

HRC said in a statement that such therapies can lead to “devastating health risks for LGBTQ young people such as depression, decreased self-esteem, substance abuse, homelessness and even suicidal behavior.” The organization added that there is “no credible evidence” that such therapies “can change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.”

Similar legislation has been enacted in Hawaii, Maryland, Washington, Connecticut, California, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New York, Rhode Island, New Mexico and the District of Columbia. Delaware Governor John Carney, a Democrat, is expected to sign similar legislation approved by lawmakers. An increasing number of local municipalities have also enacted similar protections, particularly in Florida. In March, Milwaukee became the first municipality in Wisconsin to enact such a ban.

New Hampshire's ban takes effect on January 1, 2019.