An Arkansas man has confessed to
intentionally contracting HIV with the purpose of exposing others to
the virus.
According to the Northwest Arkansas
Democrat-Gazette, Stephen Koch, 25, made the admission in court
earlier this week. Koch has also pleaded guilty to child pornography
and drug-related charges.
“Mr. Koch intentionally contracted
the HIV virus so he could then infect others?” Circuit Judge Robin
Green asked the prosecutor.
Koch answered that he had.
When asked whether the reason was to
harm others, Koch also said yes.
Green sentenced Koch to 50 years in
prison and ordered him to register as a sex offender.
Koch's plan was uncovered by police as
they conducted an investigation into drug charges against Koch.
Authorities discovered text messages and other communications related
to the plan, according to the Northwest
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
In a statement released Wednesday,
Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said that authorities “worked
swiftly in building their case, apprehending the suspect and
preventing any further criminal activity.”