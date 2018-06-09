Following Monday's Supreme Court ruling involving a baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, a Tennessee hardware store owner has posted a “No Gays Allowed” sign.

Jeff Amyx, owner of Amyx Hardware & Roofing Supplies in Grainger County, first posted the sign after the Supreme Court's landmark 2015 finding that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

Speaking with NBC local affiliate WBIR 10, Amyx called this week's decision a victory for Christians.

“Christianity is under attack," Amyx said. "This is a great win, don't get me wrong, but this is not the end, this is just the beginning. Right now, we're seeing a ray of sunshine. This is 'happy days' for Christians all over America, but dark days will come."

In Monday's case, the high court said that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had shown hostility toward the baker's religious beliefs in ruling that he had violated the state's anti-discrimination laws when he refused to make the cake. Rather than striking down the law, the high court vacated the decision, leaving Colorado's law – and others around the country – intact.

On Thursday, an appeals court in Arizona cited the case in upholding Phoenix's LGBT protections ordinance.

A backlash in 2015 pressured Amyx to take down his “No Gays Allowed” sign. He replaced it with a sign that read: “We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone who would violate our rights of freedom of speech & freedom of religion.”