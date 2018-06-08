The Delaware General Assembly on Thursday approved a bill that bans therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

Senate Bill 65 was sponsored by Senator Harris McDowell and Representative Debra Heffernan, both of whom are Democrats. Democratic Governor John Carney is expected to sign the bill into law.

“There's no evidence that conversion therapy works,” Heffernan told her colleagues from the House floor. “It also causes LGBTQ youth to have tragic consequences of depression and even contemplate suicide.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, cheered the news.

“For young people across Delaware, this legislation provides vital and potentially lifesaving protections from the damaging, dangerous and discredited practice known as ‘conversion therapy,’” HRC National Press Secretary Sarah McBride, a Delawarean, said in a statement. “While Delaware has made historic progress on LGBTQ equality, we can and must do more to protect LGBTQ youth from rejection, stigma and harm. SB 65 is a critical and significant step in that direction. We thank the Delaware General Assembly for their support of this vital legislation and we look forward to Governor Carney signing it into law.”

Similar legislation has been enacted in Hawaii, Maryland, Washington, Connecticut, California, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New York, Rhode Island, New Mexico and the District of Columbia. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, is expected to sign similar legislation approved by lawmakers. An increasing number of local municipalities have also enacted similar protections, particularly in Florida. In March, Milwaukee became the first municipality in Wisconsin to enact such a ban.