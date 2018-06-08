A judge in Southern California on Thursday sentenced a couple found guilty of torturing the woman's 8-year-old son to death.

According to The Orange County Register, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge George Lomeli sentenced Pearl Fernandez, the boy's 34-year-old mother, to life in prison and gave her boyfriend, 37-year-old Isauro Aguirre, the death penalty.

On May 22, 2013, Fernandez called 911 to report that Gabriel Fernandez was not breathing. Authorities found the boy naked in a bedroom, his skull cracked, three ribs broken and BB pellets embedded in his lung and groin. He died from his injuries two days later in a hospital.

“It goes without saying that the conduct was horrendous and inhumane and nothing short of evil,” Lomeli said. “It's beyond animalistic because animals know how to take care of their young.”

Fernandez pleaded guilty to murder in February, while a jury found Aguirre guilty of murder last year.

During Aguirre's trial, prosecutors told jurors that he hated Gabriel because he suspected the boy was gay.

Prosecutor Jon Hatami said that text messages between Aguirre and Fernandez prove that they conspired to torture and kill Gabriel. He also said that he believes the couple called 911 in an attempt to mislead authorities.