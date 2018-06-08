Netflix on Thursday released its first trailer for the second season of its hit reality makeover show Queer Eye.

Queer Eye, a reboot of Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, returns for its sophomore season on June 15.

The returning cast includes Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion). Van Ness is best known as the hair stylist in Funny or Die's Gay of Thrones.

(Related: Queer Eye's Antoni Prowski is writing a cookbook.)

In the trailer, fans glean their first look at the show's first female and transgender subjects.

“We have a very special treat this week guys,” Berks tells his castmates as they travel in a car. “We're doing a lady.”

“I haven't done a lady in years,” Porowski responds.

“Personally, I've never done a lady,” Berk jokes.

The lady in question is Tammye, a school teacher and a cancer survivor. The Fab Five help her plan her church's homecoming.

The new season also includes a makeover for Skyler, a transgender man.

“What are you hoping to get from us?” Brown is seen asking Skyler in the show's trailer.

“I just want to be able to be visible and be present and let every body know I'm okay,” Skyler answers.

Later in the trailer, Brown tells an emotional Skyler: “People are going to know that they can thrive and succeed because of you.”

Queer Eye returns June 15.