Rafael Cruz, Texas Senator Ted Cruz's
father, on Wednesday claimed that the Supreme Court's Obergefell
ruling had legalized marriage “between two men and a horse.”
Obergefell is the landmark 2015
ruling that found gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right
to marry.
Cruz, a conservative preacher, made his
remarks while campaigning on behalf of E.W. Jackson, who is seeking
to unseat Virginia Senator Tim Kaine in November.
Cruz asserted that the high court's
ruling was nothing but an effort to “destroy the traditional
family” and that Christians had a duty to elect candidates like
Jackson to rein in the courts.
“That decision of the Supreme Court
on June 26 of 2015, where they said that God got it wrong and
marriage was not just between one man and a woman, it could be
between two men and a horse. But basically, that decision was much
more than same-sex marriage, it was, at the heart of it, the
destruction, or the attempt to destroy, the traditional family,”
Cruz
said.
Cruz, like Jackson, is an outspoken
opponent of LGBT rights. He's previously said that sexual
orientation is a choice, marriage
equality is part of an agenda to destroy America and the
goal of the gay community is to “legalize pedophilia.”
