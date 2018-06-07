Out New York Representative Sean
Patrick Maloney, a Democrat, on Wednesday announced his bid to become
the next attorney general of New York.
Maloney currently represents New York's
18th congressional district in the U.S. House.
“I've been down here fighting the
Trump administration and playing some pretty good defense but I want
to get on offense,” Maloney told The
New York Times. “This job is an opportunity to do it.”
Eric Schneiderman stepped down from the
post over allegations he sexually abused women, though he has denied
the claims.
Maloney has not resigned his House seat
as he campaigns for attorney general.
Maloney has been a strong supporter of
LGBT rights in the House and a co-chair of the LGBT Equality Caucus.
In 2014, Maloney married his partner of
over two decades, Randy Gene Florke. Together they are raising two
daughters – Essie and Daley – and a son, Jesus.