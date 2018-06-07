Out New York Representative Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat, on Wednesday announced his bid to become the next attorney general of New York.

Maloney currently represents New York's 18th congressional district in the U.S. House.

“I've been down here fighting the Trump administration and playing some pretty good defense but I want to get on offense,” Maloney told The New York Times. “This job is an opportunity to do it.”

Eric Schneiderman stepped down from the post over allegations he sexually abused women, though he has denied the claims.

Maloney has not resigned his House seat as he campaigns for attorney general.

Maloney has been a strong supporter of LGBT rights in the House and a co-chair of the LGBT Equality Caucus.

In 2014, Maloney married his partner of over two decades, Randy Gene Florke. Together they are raising two daughters – Essie and Daley – and a son, Jesus.