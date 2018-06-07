Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus designed
Converse's new LGBT Pride collection.
The 25-year-old Cyrus is a vocal
supporter of LGBT rights and the founder of the Happy Hippie
Foundation, which works to “fight injustice facing homeless youth,
LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.”
“The 2018 Converse Pride Collection
designed by Miley Cyrus celebrates those who advocate for a tomorrow
where youth are free to be their true authentic selves,” the
company said.
The collection includes a Pride version
of its Chuck Taylor All Star platform high top. The $85 shoe has an
over-sized rainbow stack and a yellow Happy Hippie logo. An $85
Chuck 70 All Star high top glitters from top to bottom with rainbow
colors. Another Chuck Taylor All Star high top selling for $70 has
rainbow-colored dots. A low top version sells for $85. Most of the
shoes also include a second rainbow printed on the shoe's sole and
yellow laces dotted with Happy Hippie logos.
Colorful apparel is also available in
women's sizes, including t-shirts, pullovers and track pants.
Converse said that proceeds from its
Pride
Collection will be split between Cyrus' Happy Hippie Foundation,
the It Gets Better Project, Minus 18 and RainbowYOUTH, all of which
support LGBT youth.