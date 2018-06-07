Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus designed Converse's new LGBT Pride collection.

The 25-year-old Cyrus is a vocal supporter of LGBT rights and the founder of the Happy Hippie Foundation, which works to “fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.”

“The 2018 Converse Pride Collection designed by Miley Cyrus celebrates those who advocate for a tomorrow where youth are free to be their true authentic selves,” the company said.

The collection includes a Pride version of its Chuck Taylor All Star platform high top. The $85 shoe has an over-sized rainbow stack and a yellow Happy Hippie logo. An $85 Chuck 70 All Star high top glitters from top to bottom with rainbow colors. Another Chuck Taylor All Star high top selling for $70 has rainbow-colored dots. A low top version sells for $85. Most of the shoes also include a second rainbow printed on the shoe's sole and yellow laces dotted with Happy Hippie logos.

Colorful apparel is also available in women's sizes, including t-shirts, pullovers and track pants.

Converse said that proceeds from its Pride Collection will be split between Cyrus' Happy Hippie Foundation, the It Gets Better Project, Minus 18 and RainbowYOUTH, all of which support LGBT youth.