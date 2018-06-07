CrossFit on Wednesday fired an employee after he tweeted that celebrating LGBT Pride is a “sin.”

Russell Berger was the company's chief knowledge officer and a de facto spokesperson.

On Wednesday, Berger tweeted his support for an Indianapolis CrossFit gym's decision to cancel a workout in honor of LGBT Pride Month. The decision sparked an exodus, with many of the gym's coaches and employees quitting in protest. According to local media reports, the gym, CrossFit Infiltrate, has notified members that it is closing.

“As someone who personally believes celebrating 'pride' is a sin, I'd like to personally encourage #CrossFitInfiltrate for standing by their convictions and refusing to host an @indypride workout,” Berger tweeted. “The intolerance of the LGBTQ ideology toward any alternative views is mind-blowing.”

The company announced on Twitter that it had fired Berger.

“The statements made today by Russell Berger do not reflect the views of CrossFit,” the company said. “For this reason, his employment with CrossFit has been terminated.”

Berger, also a pastor who described himself as holding “orthodox, historic Christian beliefs,” told BuzzFeed News that he stands by his comments.

“My actual point I was making, I still affirm it,” he said.