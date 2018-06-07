Five days after a Bermuda law repealing
same-sex marriage on the British territory went into effect, a judge
has struck it down as unconstitutional.
Bermuda Supreme Court Chief Justice Ian
R. C. Kawaley on Wednesday struck down the law, known as the Domestic
Partnership Act.
Gay and lesbian couples gained the
right to marry in May, 2017 after a Supreme Court justice ruled in
their favor.
Lawmakers responded by approving the
Domestic Partnership Act, which recognizes the unions of gay couples
with domestic partnerships. Governor John Rankin signed the law in
February.
LGBT rights group OutBermuda challenged
the law in court.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC),
America's largest LGBT rights advocate, praised the ruling.
“The Bermuda Supreme Court has
righted the injustice that occurred when Bermudian lawmakers made the
islands the first national territory in the world to repeal marriage
equality,” HRC Global Director Ty Cobb said in a statement. “We
congratulate the plaintiffs in this case on their historic victory
ensuring that once again, love wins.”
Kawaley stayed implementation of his
ruling for six weeks to allow the government time to file an appeal.