Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, the
married couple behind TLC's Nate and Jeremiah by Design, have
weighed in on the Supreme Court ruling favoring a baker who refused
to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.
“Our response has always been to live
openly and honestly, and we're going to continue to do that,” Brent
told PEOPLE. “That is our reaction, you know, we're not going
anywhere."
“Our message as a couple has always
been about inclusion. We don't judge other people who are different
than we are. We would prefer that other people don't judge us, but
we understand the world that we live in,” he
added.
The men, who are raising two children,
married in 2015.
The Supreme Court said that the
Colorado Civil Rights Commission had shown hostility toward the
baker's religious beliefs in ruling that he had violated the state's
anti-discrimination laws when he refused to make a cake for the
couple's wedding reception in Denver. Rather than striking down the
law, the high court vacated the decision.
(Related: Supreme
Court narrowly sides with baker who refused gay couple.)