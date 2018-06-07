Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, the married couple behind TLC's Nate and Jeremiah by Design, have weighed in on the Supreme Court ruling favoring a baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

“Our response has always been to live openly and honestly, and we're going to continue to do that,” Brent told PEOPLE. “That is our reaction, you know, we're not going anywhere."

“Our message as a couple has always been about inclusion. We don't judge other people who are different than we are. We would prefer that other people don't judge us, but we understand the world that we live in,” he added.

The men, who are raising two children, married in 2015.

The Supreme Court said that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had shown hostility toward the baker's religious beliefs in ruling that he had violated the state's anti-discrimination laws when he refused to make a cake for the couple's wedding reception in Denver. Rather than striking down the law, the high court vacated the decision.

