Singer Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin have chosen a surrogate to help start their family.

Bass told PEOPLE at Saturday's iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango by AT&T event that the couple's plans to start a family are in full swing.

“I'm very anxious and nervous,” Bass said about becoming a father, “but I think it's going to be amazing. We found the most amazing doctor, surrogate. Everything is just great. It's happening, and it's happening quick.”

Bass said that he and Turchin are “very” involved with their surrogate.

“We want to know … she lives close to us so we'll be able to see her and be a part of her life and she's going to be a part of our life [for] the rest of our lives,” Bass said. “It's going to be great.”

Bass and Turchin married in 2014.

